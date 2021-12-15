 
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
AFP

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater arrested for second time in two months

AFP

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

An AFP file photo of Australian cricketer Michael Slater.
  • Police say Michael Slater was charged for allegedly breaching restraining order, known as an Apprehended Violence Order.
  • Say ex-cricketer was first arrested two months ago over allegations of domestic violence.
  • Slater acquires bail from court on condition that he checks into a mental-health unit "as soon as a bed is available".

SYDNEY: Former Aussie Test cricketer Michael Slater has been arrested for the second time since his arrest over allegations of domestic violence two months ago.

New South Wales state police said that Slater was charged for allegedly breaching a restraining order, known as an Apprehended Violence Order or AVO.

The 51-year-old later appeared in court in Sydney's northern beaches and was granted bail on the condition that he checks into a mental-health unit "as soon as a bed is available", court documents show.

Slater is facing charges of contravening the restrictions set down in an AVO, using a carriage service "to menace/harass/offend" and breaching bail, police said.

It follows similar carriage service charges — which can relate to harassment via phone, email, or social media and stalking — first laid after reports of a domestic violence incident on October 12.

Under his bail conditions, Slater was barred from drinking alcohol, taking non-prescribed drugs and possessing or using electronic devices, including a mobile phone.

Opening batsman Slater played for Australia for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 Test runs before his 2004 retirement.

Slater's case is scheduled to return to court on December 23.

