Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan's wedding congratulatory note

Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan for his sweet post

Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal on his son's recent wedding to Katrina Kaif and Vicky has responded.

Amitabh took to his Instagram on Wednesday and sent best wishes to newlyweds Katrina and Vicky along with a special post for Sham.



Sharing the post, Amitabh called him an ‘endearing human’ as he congratulated him.

The post received a number of likes, amid them was also of Vicky himself.



Reacting to the post, Vicky just had one word to say in response to the post. "Sir," he wrote, accompanied by a slew of red hearts and folded hands emoticons. Overnight, Vicky's comment received 3,258 "likes."



For those unversed, the veteran had worked with the action director Sham in several projects and called him ‘an enduring human’ in his post.