Wednesday Dec 15 2021
Mira Rajput stuns like never before in her latest photoshoot

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Mira Rajput, the wife of Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday treated her fans with a brand new picture from her latest photoshoot.

The mother of two, who takes up the modelling assignments occasionally, has shared a glimpse of her photoshoot on Instagram.

Sharing the picture Mira revealed that she has modelled for the brand because she identifies with it.

She wrote, “This glistening zardozi embroidered ensemble stunningly realised in her signature royal purple hue compliments my personal style.”

In the photo, Mira, 27, looked gorgeous as she styled her blue velvet lehenga with heavy jewellery and a bindi on her forehead. 

However, she completed her whole look with a heavy nose ring that added more class to it.

Within no time, the post received more than 30,000 likes including one from Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh star could not help but comment “Stunner” on his wife's photo.

