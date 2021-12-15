'Nano': Maryam Nawaz displays grandmotherly love in new pictures

Maryam Nawaz Sharif — Facebook

After showing off her incredible sense of style over the last few days as PML-N President Maryam Nawaz attend her son, Junaid Safdar's pre-wedding events, the 48-year-old politician is now showing off her grandmotherly love.

Scroll for photos.

Taking to Facebook, Maryam shared several adorable pictures in which she could be seen holding her grandson during Junaid Safdar’s wedding event on Tuesday, December 14.

In the caption, Maryam wrote, “nano," which is an endearment used for grandmothers, followed by a heart emoji and the word "MashaAllah."

— Facebook

Soon after the snapshots went live, people started commenting on the pictures to praise Maryam and her grandson. They also flooded the comments section with prayers and best wishes.

A day ago, Maryam had stolen the spotlight as she dressed up for her son’s wedding. She looked stunning in an emerald-green lehenga and people couldn't get enough of her.



— Facebook

Here is a look at some of the comments.

A commentator Nadia Naeem praised Maryam and sent prayers to her as well as her family.



Another user, Shaukat Ali Khan, sent the heartiest congratulations to the PML-N vice president.

Meanwhile, other commentators complimented Maryam on her appearance and sent blessings to her family.



