Imran Abbas' mother passed away on Wednesday, the actor said on social media.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Imran wrote, "Alwida Meri Maañ… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore. Lost my “Jannat” today. Please recite Surah-e-Fateha for her."

Actress Sajal Aly, Turkish actor Celal Al and hundreds of fans offered condolences to Imran Abbas on the death of his mother.