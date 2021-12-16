Pak vs WI: West Indies to bat first as final T20I resumes after COVID-19 setback

Pakistan's Usman Qadir plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 14, 2021. — AFP/File

West Indies have decided to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final match of the T20I series, which resumed after it was hanging in the balance as some Windies players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.



Later, all of the Windies players and officials tested negative for the virus, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the match was back on track.

The decision for the ODI series will be made after a meeting of two cricket boards. The three-match one-day series is scheduled to begin on Saturday.

Three players from the ODI squad of Windies — wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, allrounder Justin Greaves — have tested positive for COVID-19.



Pakistan have won the three-match series 2-0, but Windies are looking to end it on a positive note.



Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani.

West Indies: Brandon King (captain), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh Jr, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.