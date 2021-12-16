Mohammad Rizwan gets maiden county stint as Sussex ropes him in

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan gestures during a Test match. — Sussexcricket

Rizwan will have his maiden stint in county cricket next year.

Sussex Cricket signs wicket-keeper-batsman for next season.

He will be available for both — county championship and T20 Blast.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wicket-keeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan will have his maiden stint in county cricket next year after being signed by Sussex for the next season.

An announcement by the county confirmed that the Pakistan cricketer will join the team in April and will be available for both county championship and the T20 Blast.

“Sussex Cricket is extremely excited to announce the signing of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the majority of the 2022 season,” the statement said.

“Mohammad Rizwan will join Sussex following Australia’s tour of Pakistan that concludes in early April. He will then be available in both Championship and T20 cricket until the end of the Vitality Blast in mid-July,” it added.

In a statement shared by Sussex, Mohammad Rizwan was full of positivity after signing up with the team.

“I am absolutely honoured and excited to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the 2022 season. I have always heard great things about the Sussex community and this family club was always close to my heart,” he said.

“In my heart, I know our young team has the potential to beat any team. Our strength lies in our hard work, honesty, deep commitment, and self-belief: we can win, we will win, and we will play like champions, no matter what! In shaa Allah, I look forward to a great season,” the statement quoted Rizwan as saying.



Ian Salisbury, Sussex’s Championship and One-Day Head Coach said that he’s delighted that Sussex has secured the services of one of the world’s best keeper-batters as a replacement.

“Mohammad Rizwan’s first-class and Test records speak for themselves and it’s a huge coup to welcome him to Sussex for a big chunk of next season’s Championship,” Salisbury said.

“As well as his playing credentials, it’s clear from speaking to people like Mushy [Mushtaq Ahmed] and Saqlain [Mushtaq] that Rizwan will also be a wonderful addition to the dressing room,” he said.



James Kirtley, Sussex’s T20 Head Coach, added that Sussex are incredibly lucky to secure the services of Mohammad Rizwan.

“There is only a select number of players that have scored centuries in all three formats. On top of this, he averages around 40 in all formats at an impressive strike rate. Couple this with his ability to keep wicket and he is one of the most exciting cricketers in the world.



"He will be an excellent replacement at the top of the order and with the gloves in our Blast team and I am extremely pleased to be filling that gap with an international player of his calibre,” he said, in the statement.