 
sports
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs WI: Watch Shahnawaz Dahani celebrate his first int'l wicket at home

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Young pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani celebrates after taking Shamarh Brooks wicket during Pakistans match against West Indies in Karachi on December 16, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Young pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani celebrates after taking Shamarh Brooks' wicket during Pakistan's match against West Indies in Karachi on December 16, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

KARACHI: Young pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani on Thursday took his first-ever international wicket on home soil during Pakistan's final match of the T20I series against the West Indies.

Dahani took a crucial wicket in the 10th over of the match when he dismissed Shamarh Brooks, who was just a run away from scoring his half-century.

Teammate Iftikhar Ahmed took the catch at deep midwicket as Dahani bowled a length ball, which Brooks looked to pull away but failed.

Dahani roared, jumped, and thumped his chest after dismissing the West Indies batter.

Pakistan have won two of the three matches and are in the lead.

The match was earlier hanging in the balance as some Windies players had tested COVID-19 positive, but later was on track as a fresh round of tests came back negative.

More From Sports:

Mohammad Rizwan gets maiden county stint as Sussex ropes him in

Mohammad Rizwan gets maiden county stint as Sussex ropes him in
Pak vs WI: King, Brooks give Windies good start as Pakistan eye clean sweep

Pak vs WI: King, Brooks give Windies good start as Pakistan eye clean sweep
In 2021, racism scandal rocks England, world titles for Australia, NZ

In 2021, racism scandal rocks England, world titles for Australia, NZ
Pakistani cricketers are self-made, says Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistani cricketers are self-made, says Saqlain Mushtaq
Pak vs WI: Final T20 back on, confirms PCB

Pak vs WI: Final T20 back on, confirms PCB

Pakistani stars Asif Hazara, Usman Wazeer clinch international boxing titles

Pakistani stars Asif Hazara, Usman Wazeer clinch international boxing titles
'The worst memory': Shaheen Afridi mourns APS massacre victims

'The worst memory': Shaheen Afridi mourns APS massacre victims
Pak vs WI: Disappointed Twitter takes aim at empty Karachi stadium with memes

Pak vs WI: Disappointed Twitter takes aim at empty Karachi stadium with memes

Australia captain Pat Cummins ruled out of second Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins ruled out of second Ashes Test
Pak vs WI: West Indies tour hangs in the balance as five more from squad test COVID-19 positive

Pak vs WI: West Indies tour hangs in the balance as five more from squad test COVID-19 positive
Kamran Akmal takes back decision to withdraw from PSL 7

Kamran Akmal takes back decision to withdraw from PSL 7
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators fan dresses up team in traditional attire using digital art

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators fan dresses up team in traditional attire using digital art

Latest

view all