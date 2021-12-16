Pak vs WI: Watch Shahnawaz Dahani celebrate his first int'l wicket at home

Young pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani celebrates after taking Shamarh Brooks' wicket during Pakistan's match against West Indies in Karachi on December 16, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

KARACHI: Young pace sensation Shahnawaz Dahani on Thursday took his first-ever international wicket on home soil during Pakistan's final match of the T20I series against the West Indies.

Dahani took a crucial wicket in the 10th over of the match when he dismissed Shamarh Brooks, who was just a run away from scoring his half-century.

Teammate Iftikhar Ahmed took the catch at deep midwicket as Dahani bowled a length ball, which Brooks looked to pull away but failed.

Dahani roared, jumped, and thumped his chest after dismissing the West Indies batter.



Pakistan have won two of the three matches and are in the lead.



The match was earlier hanging in the balance as some Windies players had tested COVID-19 positive, but later was on track as a fresh round of tests came back negative.