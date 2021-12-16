Pak vs WI: ODI series postponed to early June after COVID-19 setback

Pakistan´s Shahnawaz Dahani (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of West Indies´ Shamarh Brooks (not pictured) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 16, 2021. — AFP

LAHORE: The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies — scheduled from Dec 18-22 — has been postponed to and rescheduled for early June 2022, after several Windies players tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing three-match T20 series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI), in a joint statement, said the decision was made after considering both the teams’ welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs.

Five more positive cases were reported in the West Indies camp following Wednesday’s PCR testing, raising the total number of positive cases to nine since their arrival in Karachi on December 9, the statement said.

The third and final match of the T20I series was hanging in the balance after several players tested positive for COVID-19, but later it resumed as the fresh round of tests came back negative.

The postponement of the series — which was a part of the Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League — will provide the West Indies with an equal opportunity to field their best available players for the World Cup qualification matches, the statement said.



The West Indies team members, who returned negative results following Wednesday’s PCR and today’s Rapid Antigen tests, will depart from Pakistan after tonight’s match, the statement said.

Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations, it said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team members, all of whom have returned PCR negative after Wednesday’s tests, will also be leaving the "Managed Event Environment" after tonight’s T20I.

“The CWI would like to thank the PCB for its excellent series arrangements and appreciates its support in rescheduling the ODI series in June 2022," the statement added.