'WI series postponement to have no impact on Pak-Aus series'

Postponing the West Indies series will have "no impact" on Australia's upcoming tour of Pakistan next year, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer Thursday.

The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies, scheduled to take place in Karachi, was postponed after five more additional members of the visitors' squad tested positive for coronavirus.



"There should be absolutely no impact on Australia’s Pakistan tour,” Salman told a news conference here at the National Stadium.

He said the Australian security experts arrived in Pakistan a couple of days ago "and saw everything which was in place for the West Indies series and I hope they returned satisfied."

Naseer said the bio-secure bubble protocols would be decided by the management of both teams before the series.

The PCB COO clarified that the ODI series between Pakistan and the West Indies were deferred to June 2022 keeping in mind the West Indies players' welfare and mental health.

Naseer said the matches will be held in the first two weeks of June 2022. He said the weather wouldn't be too hot for the players as the matches will be held in the evening. International matches in the evening have been held in Pakistan in the past as well, he observed.

The PCB COO said that the West Indian cricketers are going back with a positive attitude as they are "satisfied with the security arrangements, accommodation and bio-secure bubble which was never breached during the series."

"They are satisfied with the arrangements we made for the series and that is why they have agreed to return and complete the series. As regards financial loss, we have requested them to come again for a three-T20 series and hopefully it will be finalised soon," Salman said.

He thanked the Cricket West Indies CEO for his efforts, adding that the T20 series was being completed due to his efforts.

"I am very much thankful to him as it is because of his extra efforts that the T20 series is being completed," Salman said.



He ruled out the impression that there was any bio-secure protocol breach during the series. Naseer said that West Indies players got infected during their transit stay in the UAE while coming to Pakistan and after the incubation period, some of their members returned positive COVID-19 tests.

Salman said that the quarantine period set by the PCB is in line with international standards. "If you follow the 14-day quarantine period then only a few matches can be played as the FTP schedule is too tough," said Salman, who also acted as acting CEO of the PCB after the resignation of Wasim Khan.