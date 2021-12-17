 
Friday Dec 17 2021
Dropping the ball: Watch Hasnain recreate Saeed Ajmal's hilarious dropped catch moment

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik (left) during their missed opportunity a few years ago. Hasnain and Iftikhar Ahmed during theirs (right). Photo: Twitter
It was deja vu for cricket fans in Pakistan and the world when a mix-up between Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain reminded them of a missed opportunity involving Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik from a few years ago. 

Pakistan registered a strong victory against the West Indies when the Men in Green successfully chased a stiff 208-run target Thursday night at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

During the eighth over, Shamarh Brooks mistimed a Mohammad Nawaz delivery which went high into the air. Two Pakistani fielders, Iftikhar Ahmed and Hasnain closed in on the ball. However, the ball dropped right between them, with the two hoping the other will catch the ball. 

Fans took to social media to poke fun at the dropped catch. 

Noman bin Basheer pointed out how the right-arm pacer had recreated the "historic scene". 

Taimoor Zaman described it as a "tribute" from Hasnain to Saeed Ajmal's missed opportunity from a few years ago. 

"Some things never change about Pakistan cricket," said one Twitter user. We agree. 

Sehrish shared a famous scene from a Bollywood movie to describe what went down between Hasnain and Iftikhar. 

Twitter user Abu Bakar took us down memory lane with this meme. 

The dropped catch was unable to stop Pakistan from winning the game as skipper Babar Azam and opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan scored blistering half-centuries to put on a century-and-a-half stand for the opening partnership. 

Pakistan chased West Indies 208-run target with seven wickets in hand, whitewashing the visitors 3-0 in the T20 series. 

'WI series postponement to have no impact on Pak-Aus series'

Babar, Rizwan break Pakistan's partnership record against West Indies

Pak vs WI: 'No breach of biosecure bubble at all,' PCB says after ODI series put off

Pak vs WI: West Indies score second-highest T20I total by any team against Pakistan

Pak vs WI: ODI series postponed to early June after COVID-19 setback

Pak vs WI: Watch Shahnawaz Dahani celebrate his first int'l wicket at home

Mohammad Rizwan gets maiden county stint as Sussex ropes him in

Pak vs WI: Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to series sweep against West Indies

In 2021, racism scandal rocks England, world titles for Australia, NZ

Pakistani cricketers are self-made, says Saqlain Mushtaq

Pak vs WI: Final T20 back on, confirms PCB

Pakistani stars Asif Hazara, Usman Wazeer clinch international boxing titles

