Dropping the ball: Watch Hasnain recreate Saeed Ajmal's hilarious dropped catch moment

Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik (left) during their missed opportunity a few years ago. Hasnain and Iftikhar Ahmed during theirs (right). Photo: Twitter

It was deja vu for cricket fans in Pakistan and the world when a mix-up between Iftikhar Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain reminded them of a missed opportunity involving Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik from a few years ago.

Pakistan registered a strong victory against the West Indies when the Men in Green successfully chased a stiff 208-run target Thursday night at the National Stadium in Karachi.



During the eighth over, Shamarh Brooks mistimed a Mohammad Nawaz delivery which went high into the air. Two Pakistani fielders, Iftikhar Ahmed and Hasnain closed in on the ball. However, the ball dropped right between them, with the two hoping the other will catch the ball.

Fans took to social media to poke fun at the dropped catch.

Noman bin Basheer pointed out how the right-arm pacer had recreated the "historic scene".

Taimoor Zaman described it as a "tribute" from Hasnain to Saeed Ajmal's missed opportunity from a few years ago.

"Some things never change about Pakistan cricket," said one Twitter user. We agree.

Sehrish shared a famous scene from a Bollywood movie to describe what went down between Hasnain and Iftikhar.

Twitter user Abu Bakar took us down memory lane with this meme.

The dropped catch was unable to stop Pakistan from winning the game as skipper Babar Azam and opening batsman Mohammad Rizwan scored blistering half-centuries to put on a century-and-a-half stand for the opening partnership.

Pakistan chased West Indies 208-run target with seven wickets in hand, whitewashing the visitors 3-0 in the T20 series.