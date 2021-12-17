English cricketer Sarah Taylor wants to pick Rizwan's brains at Sussex

Sarah Taylor acknowledges the crowd (left) and Pakistani batter Rizwan (right). Photo: file

Sarah Taylor describes Sussex's move to rope in Rizwan as an 'awesome signing'.

Rizwan will enjoy his maiden stint in county cricket next year.

"Cannot wait to learn from Rizwan," says Taylor.

English woman cricketer Sarah Taylor cannot wait for Mohammad Rizwan to join the Sussex camp so she can pick his brains on the sport.

Taylor, who currently plays for England and Sussex county, was thrilled to hear that Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan had signed with Sussex.

Rizwan will enjoy his maiden stint in county cricket next year after Sussex confirmed that the Pakistani cricketer will join the team in April and will be available for both the county championship and the T20 Blast.



Sarah Taylor tweeted her happiness Thursday:

"Cannot wait to learn from @iMRizwanPak! Awesome signing," she tweeted with an emoji.

Taylor was responding to Sussex's tweet welcoming the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to its fold.

Rizwan to join Sussex following Australia's tour of Australia next year

"Sussex Cricket is extremely excited to announce the signing of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the majority of the 2022 season," a statement from the English county read.

"Mohammad Rizwan will join Sussex following Australia’s tour of Pakistan that concludes in early April. He will then be available in both Championship and T20 cricket until the end of the Vitality Blast in mid-July," it added.

In the statement shared by Sussex, Mohammad Rizwan was full of positivity after signing with the team.

"I am absolutely honoured and excited to be a part of the historic Sussex County Cricket Club for the 2022 season. I have always heard great things about the Sussex community and this family club was always close to my heart," he said.

"In my heart, I know our young team has the potential to beat any team. Our strength lies in our hard work, honesty, deep commitment, and self-belief: we can win, we will win, and we will play like champions, no matter what! Insha Allah, I look forward to a great season," the statement quoted Rizwan as saying.

Ian Salisbury, Sussex’s Championship and One-Day Head Coach said that he’s delighted that Sussex has secured the services of one of the world’s best keeper-batters as a replacement.

"Mohammad Rizwan’s first-class and Test records speak for themselves and it’s a huge coup to welcome him to Sussex for a big chunk of next season’s Championship," Salisbury said.

"As well as his playing credentials, it’s clear from speaking to people like Mushy [Mushtaq Ahmed] and Saqlain [Mushtaq] that Rizwan will also be a wonderful addition to the dressing room," he said.