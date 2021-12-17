 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Humayun Saeed secures a Golden Visa from the UAE

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Saeed joins the ranks of Shah Rukh Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo among others with the feat
Saeed joins the ranks of Shah Rukh Khan and Cristiano Ronaldo among others with the feat

TV and film star Humayun Saeed has received a Golden Visa from the UAE government, the actor announced on Friday.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor shared the news in a lengthy Instagram post, posing beside a UAE government official with his new visa in hand.

"Honoured to receive the Golden Visa from the UAE. Very grateful for all the love and appreciation the people of UAE have always shown to me and my work," he wrote.

Humayun added that his family has always loved Dubai and will now be visiting more often.


He also specially thanked the UAE government and the Dubai Film and TV Commission for the honour.

With a golden visa, foreigners can live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

Other stars who have received the prestigious golden visa include Cristiano Ronaldo, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty etc. 

More From Showbiz:

Geo TV’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ ep. 1 crosses 6 million views on YouTube

Geo TV’s ‘Aye Musht-e-Khaak’ ep. 1 crosses 6 million views on YouTube
Kareena Kapoor showers love on hubby Saif Ali Khan amid her quarantine

Kareena Kapoor showers love on hubby Saif Ali Khan amid her quarantine
Sara Ali Khan as Rinku poses with sunset in the backdrop in new pics

Sara Ali Khan as Rinku poses with sunset in the backdrop in new pics

Watch: Akshay Kumar’s hilarious reply on working with Taimur Ali Khan

Watch: Akshay Kumar’s hilarious reply on working with Taimur Ali Khan
Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID protocols for ‘Brahmastra’, says BMC

Alia Bhatt did not violate COVID protocols for ‘Brahmastra’, says BMC
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif postponing reception to January: report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif postponing reception to January: report

Ranveer Singh is pumped after receiving standing ovation for '83', watch video

Ranveer Singh is pumped after receiving standing ovation for '83', watch video
‘The Matrix Resurrections:’ Priyanka Chopra drops jaws in green outfit for ‘final press day’

‘The Matrix Resurrections:’ Priyanka Chopra drops jaws in green outfit for ‘final press day’
Sara Ali Khan says she fell in love with her character in ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan says she fell in love with her character in ‘Atrangi Re’
Katrina Kaif turns a housewife, cooks ‘suji ka halwa’ for Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif turns a housewife, cooks ‘suji ka halwa’ for Vicky Kaushal
Ranveer Singh takes ‘83’ to Dubai, film trailer lit up Burj Khalifa

Ranveer Singh takes ‘83’ to Dubai, film trailer lit up Burj Khalifa
Salman Khan to have an intimate birthday celebration this year

Salman Khan to have an intimate birthday celebration this year

Latest

view all