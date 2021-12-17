Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India beat Pakistan 3-1

— Hockey India

India beat Pakistan by 3-1 in the Men’s Asian Champion’s Trophy 2021.

Earlier in the third quarter, Pakistan managed to score a goal through Junaid Manzoor.

Harmanpareet Singh scored two goals and Akashdeep Singh scored one goal leading their team towards the win.

DHAKA: India on Friday beat Pakistan by 3-1 in the Men’s Asian Champion’s Trophy 2021. The two great competitors and titleholders played the much-awaited match in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

India took the lead in the first quarter by scoring 1-0 against their arch-rival, while in the third quarter, Pakistan's Junaid Manzoor scored a goal for his team.

However, India's Harmanpareet Singh pulled off another goal in the third quarter to lead his team towards victory and paving way for the team to qualify for the next stage.

It is pertinent to mention that both the teams won the title three years ago in Oman. Pakistan holds a phenomenal record by winning four times in the Champions Trophy, while India won the inaugural event in 2011.

India have improved their game in the last three years and was favourite to win today’s match by being in the top three teams of the world. While Pakistan, ranked 18, remained secluded from International Hockey after missing the inaugural FIH Pro League two years back.