Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted she owes career to Salman Khan

Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted her career would be impossible without Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's romance might be short-lived, but the duo holds immense respect towards one another.

In a resurfaced old video that is going viral on the internet, Katrina is spotted paying gratitude to Salman for progressing her career and supporting her through thick and thin.

"Salman has been an extremely extremely important part of my life," began Katrina when the host asked her about her bond with the Dabangg star.

Responding to whether Salman is still important to her, Katrina added: "Definitely. He always will. He will always remain a very very very important part of my life and urm, without him I think the journey..the process of my journey could have been far more difficult."

Rumour has it, Salman lent his bodyguard Shera to ensure Katrina Kaif and groom Vicky Kaushal's safety amid thire wedding festivities in Rajasthan. The actor has also gifted former girlfriend a 3 crore Range Rover as a wedding present.