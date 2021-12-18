Ayan Mukerji reveals why things in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat’s lives were delayed

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make an adorable couple that sparked their chemistry on the sets of Brahmastra back in 2017 but their love story was delayed due to the film director, Ayan Mukerji.

While talking at the movie’s grand poster launch, Mukerji revealed, “To be honest, when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good.”

“Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends,” he continued.

However, the filmmaker feared that his film would be affected by their dating.

He admitted, “I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, Lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together”

The 38-year-old director also added, "I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also opened up on Mukerji’s protectiveness of the pair.

“Had he (Mukerji) come out with this film a few years ago then keeping them under wraps would have been a good idea. Unfortunately, you can't curb love that long. At its heart, it's a love story," KJo added.