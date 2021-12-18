 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
,
Khawar Khan
,
Talha Hashmi

10 killed, scores injured in Karachi blast

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

KARACHI: Ten people were killed and scores of others were reportedly injured in a blast that took place at the city's Sher Shah Paracha Chowk area Saturday. 

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Hospital Trauma Centre head Dr Sabir Memon confirmed to Geo News that the number of people who died as a result of the blast had increased to 10. 

He also confirmed that among the injured, four are in critical condition. 

Police said the blast took place in a nullah located in the area and caused immense damage to the building of a private bank which was constructed on the nullah.

The blast took place after gas from a Sui pipeline running through the nullah leaked and caused the explosion.

Rescue officials arrived at the scene to shift the injured to the Civil Hospital for treatment. 

Eyewitnesses on the spot claim that there are many people who are buried underneath the debris of the building. A tractor has been called at the site to remove the debris and rescue any persons trapped there. 

A bomb disposal unit (BDU) has arrived at the location of the blast. Police and Rangers officials have cordoned off the area. 

The BDU will be able to begin investigating the cause of the blast after police conclude their search operation. 

More to come 

