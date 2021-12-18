Zaid Ali receives praise from Sushmita Sen on remake of iconic ‘Main Hoon Na’ scene

 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Famed Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber Zaid Ali recently, left fans stunned as he recreated a popular scene from 2004 Bollywood movie, Main Hoon Na.

Zaid recreated the iconic scene from Indian filmmaker Farah Khan’s flick, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen in lead roles and posted it on his social media handles.

In the caption, he wrote, “We re-created the iconic Main Hoon Na scene! RT if you liked it!! @iamsrk @TheFarahKhan.”

While the remake video, received an overwhelming response from his fans, it was noticed and praised by the film’s leading lady.

The Aarya actress was all praises for vlogger’s remake of the iconic scene as she took to Twitter and dropped a bunch of happy emoticons and hashtags including, “Adorable,” and “Amazing job.”

Sharing the actress’ response, Zaid then shared a screenshot Sushmita’s tweet on his Instagram story and wrote, “She liked the scene.”

Main Hoon Na also starred Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty and Amrita Rao.

