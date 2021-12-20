19-year-old Huraira amazes all with first-class triple ton

 
Pakistan may about to witness the rise of a new batting talent in 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira, who became the second-youngest Pakistani after Javed Miandad to score a first-class triple century Monday. 

The Sialkot-born top-order batter, who is also former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik's nephew, reached this milestone on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match where Northern is playing against Balochistan.

Huraira achieved this feat in his maiden first-class season. He had scored two centuries before this landmark performance.

The triple century by Huraira came in only 327 deliveries making it one of the quickest first-class triple centuries.

The Pakistani youngster is the ninth teenager in the world to smash a triple ton first-class cricket and the second Pakistani after Javed Miandad to score a triple century at 17. 

He is also the eighth youngest batter, overall, to achieve this feat.

