 
pakistan
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Khawar Khan

Health experts link typhoid surge to lack of immunisation in Sindh

By
Khawar Khan

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Student being immunised during a free anti-typhoid vaccine campaign at a school in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters
Student being immunised during a free anti-typhoid vaccine campaign at a school in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters
  • Number of people infected with infectious diseases is soaring across Sindh.
  • An estimated 174,818 children have been infected with typhoid this year in the province. 
  • ﻿Naushero Feroze reported the highest number of typhoid cases this year.

Typhoid infection cases are increasing exponentially across Sindh, including Karachi, possibly due to a large number of children who are still not immunised against the infection, health experts told Geo News.

This year, an estimated 174,818 children were infected with typhoid across Sindh, with 15 children losing their lives to the infection.

Related items

According to sources, ﻿Naushero Feroze reported the highest number of typhoid cases, with 33,568 children under the age of 12 being infected. Meanwhile, 108 children in Karachi's District East were reported to have been infected.

The rising concern is that only 4,694 children are being treated in the hospital, sources said.

As for other cities of Sindh, five typhoid cases have been reported in Mirpur Khas, four in Tando Mohammad Khan, two in Jacobabad, and one each in Ghotki and Shikarpur. In Karachi, 11,342 typhoid cases among children were reported this year.

Health experts and the Pakistan Pediatric Association have expressed reservations regarding the government's Expanded Immunisation programme (EPI), claiming that a large number of children in the province have not received typhoid vaccination, contributing to the rapid surge in cases. 

Since schools reopened in Sindh, the number of cases has increased significantly, the report found. 

According to a health official, EPI coverage is increasing daily, and it is parents' responsibility to vaccinate their children for a better future. All necessary vaccines are available for free, and parents only need to bring their children to the nearest vaccination centre, the official said.

More From Pakistan:

Shaukat Tarin gets elected as senator ahead of mini-budget

Shaukat Tarin gets elected as senator ahead of mini-budget
IHC receives sealed envelope containing Rana Shamim's affidavit

IHC receives sealed envelope containing Rana Shamim's affidavit
KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in

KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in
Pakistan revises travel protocols for people arriving from UK

Pakistan revises travel protocols for people arriving from UK
NCOC lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster jabs

NCOC lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster jabs
OIC resolution on restoring Afghanistan's banking system a huge success: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

OIC resolution on restoring Afghanistan's banking system a huge success: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Polling under way for by-election on KP Senate seat

Polling under way for by-election on KP Senate seat
Reko Diq: How fair is international arbitration in investment disputes?

Reko Diq: How fair is international arbitration in investment disputes?
JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire

JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire
Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

Pakistan's gas crisis to worsen as LNG supplier defaults

Pakistan's gas crisis to worsen as LNG supplier defaults
Power tariff likely to see another hike of Rs4.33 per unit

Power tariff likely to see another hike of Rs4.33 per unit

Latest

view all