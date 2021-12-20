Rafael Nadal tests COVID positive after attending event in Abu Dhabi

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal. —AFP

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The Spanish player took part in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship last week in Abu Dhabi and upon his arrival in Spain, he confirmed on his Twitter account that he has tested positive for the virus.

The player wrote: "I am going through some unpleasant moments but I trust that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and have informed the people who had been in contact with me."

"As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution," he added.

The 35-year-old further said: "I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments."

Nadal was due to fly to Melbourne later this month to participate in the Australian Open leading an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event.



The former number one had been back in action after facing a foot injury back in August which ruled him out of the Wimbledon and the US Open. After the injury, the 20-time major champion played his first match and lost against Andy Murray.

He lost another match against Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov of Canada on Saturday.

Even after missing half the season in 2021, Nadal received two titles in Barcelona and got ranked no. 6 in the world. The player also made it to the semi-finals at the French Open and the quarters at the Australian Open.

— With additional input from AFP.