Monday Dec 20 2021
US hails Pakistan’s efforts for hosting OIC's extraordinary session

Monday Dec 20, 2021

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West (left) meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on December 20, 2021. — ISPR
  • US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West appreciates Pakistan's efforts in organising OIC session.
  • A meeting was held to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan.
  • West assures further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan where required.

RAWALPINDI: United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West on Monday appreciated Pakistan's efforts in holding the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), West met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation opportunities.

Talking about the instability of Afghanistan, COAS stressed global convergence to prevent a humanitarian crisis. The army chief also expressed his gratitude to West for participation in the session held by the OIC.

The dignitary assured further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan where required, according to ISPR.

He appreciated the role played by Pakistan in the Afghan situation and the efforts put in by Islamabad for effective Pak-Afgan border management, the statement added.

OIC leaders pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets

In the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC on Sunday, Muslim nations resolved to work with the United Nations to try to unlock hundreds of millions of dollars in frozen Afghan assets in a bid to tackle a growing humanitarian crisis.

At the special meeting, the delegates said they would work "to unlock the financial and banking channels to resume liquidity and flow of financial and humanitarian assistance".

The meeting was the biggest conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed government fell in August and the Taliban returned to power.

Since then, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the international community, and the nation is in the middle of a bitter winter.

An OIC resolution released after the meeting said the Islamic Development Bank would lead the effort to free up assistance by the first quarter of next year.

It also urged Afghanistan's rulers to abide by "obligations under international human rights covenants, especially with regards to the rights of women, children, youth, elderly and people with special needs".

Earlier, Pakistan warned of "grave consequences" for the international community if Afghanistan's economic meltdown continued, and urged world leaders to find ways to engage with the Taliban to help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

