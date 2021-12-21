Sialkot lynching: CII demands exemplary punishment for culprits

Sri Lankan factory manager Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha (left) and a screengrab of a video of the attack on him. Photo: Geo.tv/file

Taking the law into one's hands is against teachings of Holy Quran, Shariah, says CII.

CII wants strict punishment handed to culprits through "proper course of law".

CII endorses PM Imran Khan's decision to award civilian medals to Malik Adnan.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Monday demanded strict and exemplary punishment for the culprits involved in the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager on allegations that he had blasphemed.

At its 226th meeting in Islamabad, the CII observed that taking the law into one's hands was against the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Shariah.

The council called upon the government to hand swift and exemplary punishment to those involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan factory manager through the "proper course of law."



CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz presided over the meeting. Special Representative to the Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also present.

Dr Qibla Ayaz told the media the CII meeting strongly condemned the unlawful and brutal act of a mob in Sialkot. "All culprits should be given exemplary punishment," he said, adding that the Council members also appreciated the government for properly handling the matter and taking prompt action, which reflected Pakistan’s true face in the comity of nations.

"We also appreciate the views expressed by the Jamiat Ulema Sri Lanka over the tragedy," the CII chairman added.

The CII chairman said the problem did not pertain to the absence of law; rather, it related to their lack of implementation.

The CII endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement to award a medal to Malik Adnan, the individual who tried to save the Sri Lankan factory manager's life by pleading with the mob.

The declaration said that there was a need for judicial reforms so that trust of people in judicial institutions could be restored. It was also observed that such acts of violence occur due to the existence of violent material on social media, which was against Islam, the ideology of Pakistan and the country’s Constitution.

The meeting also felt the need for creating awareness among masses that law should not be taken into their hands on any issue, adding that a narrative in form of Pegham e Pakistan of 2017 already existed there. The CII demanded that the declaration adopted by the CII meeting should also be presented in the Parliament to get its mandate and for the purpose of undertaking proper legislation.

Sri Lankan factory manager lynched by mob in Sialkot

Prime Minister Imran Khan had described the incident as "a day of shame" earlier this month, when news of the Sri Lankan factory manager's lynching broke.

The manager, in charge of production at the factory, was identified as Priyantha Kumara.

District Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik said the workers of the factory beat him severely, leading to his demise.

The employees also vandalised the factory and blocked traffic, according to the police. Upon receiving a report of the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and tried to control the situation.

The Inter-Services Public Relations also issued a statement on behalf of Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa which termed the act a "cold blooded murder".

"The cold blooded murder of Sri Lankan [national], Mr Priyantha Kumara, by a mob in Sialkot is extremely condemnable and shameful," the statement had said.

"Such extra judicial vigilantism cannot be condoned at any cost," it added.

The ISPR had said that Gen Bajwa has extended directed the army to extend "all out support to civil administration to arrest perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice".