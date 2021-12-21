 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Ali Imran Syed

Why has the internet speed slowed down in Pakistan?

Ali Imran Syed

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

A representational image. Photo: file
  • PTA starts to shift internet traffic to other cables. 
  • Fault in cable to create problems for users at peak hours, say sources. 
  • Repair work on cable to be completed by January 2022. 

The fault in a submarine cable Tuesday affected the internet's speed in Pakistan by 1 terabyte, as per the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The PTA has started to shift internet traffic to other cables.

South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, Algeria and France.

According to industry sources, the fault in submarine cable has affected internet speed in the country that will create problems for users at peak hours.

Sources added that the repair work on SEA-ME-WE 4 will be completed in January 2022.

