Sara Ali Khan says her ‘takeaway’ from ‘Tashan' was dad's wife Kareena Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan says her ‘takeaway’ was Kareena Kapoor’s song Chhaliya Chhaliya in ‘Tashan

Sara Ali Khan is touching upon Kareena Kapoor’s song 'Chhaliya Chhaliya', deeming it her favourite from the movie.

Sara, 26, had recently been interviewed by RJ Siddharth Kannan where she confessed that her 'takeaway from Saif Ali Khan-Akhsay Kumar’s film Tashan was Kareena Kapoor.

The Atrangi Re actor was asked about her favourite Saif-Akshay's moment on screen, given the couple had previously worked in multiple films together.

She stated that while she enjoyed seeing Tashan, her favourite part was Kareena's song, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

“The most recent, which is probably what I remember best, is maybe Tashan. I enjoyed Tashan a lot, even though Kareena in Chhaliya Chhaliya was my takeaway. Shouldn’t say that about a co-actor or your father, so I don’t know,” she said.

Currently, Sara is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai.