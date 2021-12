Superstar Mahira Khan is marking her birthday with intimate celebrations around friends and family.

The actor, who turns 37 this year, chimed in her special day by cutting a cake with son Azlaan.

In a viral video shared by various Instagram media pages, Mahira is spotted in a beige shirt blowing the candles before she invites her son to cut the cake with her.

Mahira is also spotted making a wishing before she holds the knife to do the honours.

Take a look: