Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she attends BBF’s Haldi ceremony

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt turned into a glamorous bridesmaid as she attended her school friend Meghna Goyal’s pre-wedding festivities over the weekend.

The photos from her Haldi ceremony went viral on the internet. In the shared snaps, the Kalank actress can be seen donning a bright yellow outfit with white designs. She paired matching jewellery and kept her wavy hair locks loose for the day-time event.

Alia can be seen smiling as she posed for the camera along with her girl gang including, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, bride-to-be Meghna, Kripa Mehta, Rhea Chatterjee, Devika Advani, and a couple of others too.

Take a look.

The Dear Zindagi star also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Meghna from the event. She captioned it as, “My sweet girl” along with the photo and added a red heart emoticon.

On the professional front, the Raazi actress has been busy promoting her upcoming films; RRR and Brahmastra. She also have Gangubai Kathiawadi in her kitty.

