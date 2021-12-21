Punjab govt announces winter vacations schedule for universities

— Reuters/File

The government of Punjab on Tuesday announced that winter vacations for universities — public and private — across the province would be observed from December 23, 2021, to January 6, 2022.

According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, all universities under the jurisdiction of the Higher Education Department Punjab shall follow the orders.

“All the concerned authorities shall ensure 100% vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff and students by the opening of institutions in the wake of an increasing number of the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” it further added.

“Non-vaccinated teaching, non-teaching staff, and students shall not be allowed to enter their concerned institutions.”



Earlier, Minister for Education Punjab Murad Raas had announced that the winter vacations for schools — public and private — across the province would be observed from December 23 to January 6, 2022.