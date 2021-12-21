Mahira, Ayeza, Sajal Aly nominated for 100 most beautiful faces list

Mahira, Ayeza, and Sajal are featured in TC Candler’s list of the 100 most beautiful faces of 2021 nominees

Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan, Ayeza Khan, and Sajal Aly have made it to the list of nominees for TC Candler’s list of the 100 most beautiful faces of 2021.

TC Candler, described as ‘the creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year’, took to their Instagram page, that boasts 1.2 million followers, to announce the nominations.





Sharing pictures of Mahira, Ayeza, and Sajal, the outlet wrote, Official Nominee for the 100 most beautiful faces 2021. Congratulations to all of these gorgeous women for being nominated as one of the Faces of 2021.”

A voting process will now follow that will determine who makes it to the actual list from the nominees.