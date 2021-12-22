Sara Ali Khan reveals the ‘most rude comment’ she ever received

Sara Ali Khan is getting showered with praises for her upcoming film Atrangi Re and her impressive performance in recently-released song Chaka Chak however her career hasn’t been just full of good things.

During her chat with Karan Johar on Koffee Shots with Karan, the Coolie No. 1 star revealed that when her 2020 film Love Aaj Kal 2 couldn’t perform well on the box office, she faced criticism for her acting skills.

The 26-year-old actor told KJo, “I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude."

The film, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, also starred Kartik Aaryan. Fans were excited to see the chemistry of the pair however the project failed to impress the audience.

Khan is currently busy in promoting her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush which will be released on streaming platform.