 
sports
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Shadab Khan to play for Brisbane Heat in ongoing season of Australian BBL: sources

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan. Photo: Twitter
Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan. Photo: Twitter

  • Sources say signing of agreement between BBL's franchise Brisbane Heat and Shadab is in final stages.
  • Say Shadab will leave for Australia as soon as agreement is signed and will remain with team until end of season.
  • Shadab represented Brisbane Heat four years ago in the seventh season of league.

After Haris Rauf, Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan will also play in the ongoing season of the Australian Big Bash League's (BBL), Daily Jang reported, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that BBL franchise Brisbane Heat has roped Shadab in and the signing of an agreement between the two parties is in the final stages.

They said that the cricketer will leave for Australia as soon as the agreement is signed and will remain with the team until the end of the season.

Read more: Melbourne Stars rope in Haris Rauf for ongoing BBL season

The 23-year-old leg spinning prodigy represented Brisbane Heat four years ago in season seven of the league.

National squad's Muhammad Hasnain, Syed Faridoun and Ahmed Daniyal have also signed agreements to play in BBL|11, apart from Haris Rauf who was enlisted by Melbourne Stars earlier this month.

Haris, Faridoun and Daniyal are representing Melbourne Stars, while Hasnain is playing for Sydney Thunders.

More From Sports:

Electrifying 2021: Babar tops ICC's T20I batting tables

Electrifying 2021: Babar tops ICC's T20I batting tables

Will not rest until Pakistan beats Australia in Australia: Ramiz Raja

Will not rest until Pakistan beats Australia in Australia: Ramiz Raja
Yorkshire link up with PSL's Lahore Qalandars after racism scandal, sign Haris Rauf

Yorkshire link up with PSL's Lahore Qalandars after racism scandal, sign Haris Rauf
Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali sends video message to fans after angioplasty

Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali sends video message to fans after angioplasty
Javed Miandad is all praises for top batter Babar Azam

Javed Miandad is all praises for top batter Babar Azam
Shaheen Afridi thinks Mohammad Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam

Shaheen Afridi thinks Mohammad Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam
Yorkshire County Cricket Club partners with Lahore Qalandars

Yorkshire County Cricket Club partners with Lahore Qalandars
Shaheen Afridi promises to perform his best for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022

Shaheen Afridi promises to perform his best for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2022
Test cricketer Abid Ali's diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain

Test cricketer Abid Ali's diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain
Shoaib Malik is super proud of nephew Muhammad Huraira's first-class triple ton

Shoaib Malik is super proud of nephew Muhammad Huraira's first-class triple ton
PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman warns Haris Rauf against making any more mistakes

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman warns Haris Rauf against making any more mistakes
ICC honours 'Little Master' Hanif Mohammad on birthday

ICC honours 'Little Master' Hanif Mohammad on birthday

Latest

view all