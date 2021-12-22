Shadab Khan to play for Brisbane Heat in ongoing season of Australian BBL: sources

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan. Photo: Twitter

Sources say signing of agreement between BBL's franchise Brisbane Heat and Shadab is in final stages.

Say Shadab will leave for Australia as soon as agreement is signed and will remain with team until end of season.

Shadab represented Brisbane Heat four years ago in the seventh season of league.

After Haris Rauf, Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan will also play in the ongoing season of the Australian Big Bash League's (BBL), Daily Jang reported, citing sources.



Sources privy to the matter said that BBL franchise Brisbane Heat has roped Shadab in and the signing of an agreement between the two parties is in the final stages.

They said that the cricketer will leave for Australia as soon as the agreement is signed and will remain with the team until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old leg spinning prodigy represented Brisbane Heat four years ago in season seven of the league.

National squad's Muhammad Hasnain, Syed Faridoun and Ahmed Daniyal have also signed agreements to play in BBL|11, apart from Haris Rauf who was enlisted by Melbourne Stars earlier this month.



Haris, Faridoun and Daniyal are representing Melbourne Stars, while Hasnain is playing for Sydney Thunders.