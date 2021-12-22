 
sports
Shaheen turns down Afridi's advice on assuming captaincy

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi (right). — PSL/File
  • Afridi says he advised Shaheen to not assume captain's role for a year or two.
  • "But as he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me," former skipper says.
  • Shaheen will lead the Lahore Qalandars in PSL's seventh edition.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has said that he asked pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to not assume the role of a captain for a few years, but the lanky fast-bowler did not pay heed to the cricket great's advice.

Afridi, speaking during a programme on a private television channel, said: "I had advised Shaheen to wait for a year or two before accepting captaincy so that he can focus more on his bowling. But since he is also an Afridi, he didn’t listen to me.”

“Having said that, I’m happy that he has decided to accept this responsibility and I hope that he proves me wrong," the former skipper said.

The star fast bowler was named captain of the Lahore Qalandars earlier this week for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shaheen, during the same show, said he would attempt to do well for his team and also noted that he had experienced players on his side, who would help him during his role as the captain.

“I will try to do well for my side and maintain a good environment. I have players like [Mohammad Hafeez], Fakhar [Zaman], and Rashid [khan], who have the experience of captaincy, in the team which will help me in the leadership department,” the pacer said.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

