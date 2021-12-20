PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as captain of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandar CEO Sameen Rana and Captain Shaheen Afridi at a press conference. Photo: File

Star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was named captain of the Lahore Qalandars for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), reported Geo News on Monday.

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana announced that Shaheen Afridi will lead the team as captain in the upcoming season.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi had said that he is looking forward to captaining Lahore Qalandars in the PSL if given the opportunity.

He lauded the management of Lahore Qalandars during a virtual press conference, hailing it as "exceptionally good."

"It's thrilling to perform for the Lahore Qalandars, I've been playing with them for a number of years," he had said.

More to follow..