Aishwarya Rai sends love to parents on wedding anniversary amid Panama leaks probe

Bollywood sensation Aishwarya Bachchan dedicated a lovable post to her parents on their wedding anniversary. It marks her first post after being summoned to Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the Panama Papers leak case.

The Devdas actor turned to Instagram and wished her parents on their 52nd wedding anniversary with a throwback picture.

Sharing the post the 48-year-old actor wrote,

"Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa. Love You and Thank You so much for all your unconditional love and blessings… always."

In the photo, Aishwarya stood next to her mother Vrinda Rai, and late father Krishnaraj RaiIn as they smiled at the camera.

For unversed, the Bride and Prejudice actor’s father died in 2017, and her posts on Instagram often feature her parents.