 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Aishwarya Rai sends love to parents on wedding anniversary amid Panama leaks probe

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Aishwarya Rai sends love to parents on wedding anniversary amid Panama leaks probe
Aishwarya Rai sends love to parents on wedding anniversary amid Panama leaks probe

Bollywood sensation Aishwarya Bachchan dedicated a lovable post to her parents on their wedding anniversary. It marks her first post after being summoned to Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the Panama Papers leak case.

The Devdas actor turned to Instagram and wished her parents on their 52nd wedding anniversary with a throwback picture.

Sharing the post the 48-year-old actor wrote, 

"Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa. Love You and Thank You so much for all your unconditional love and blessings… always."

In the photo, Aishwarya stood next to her mother Vrinda Rai, and late father Krishnaraj RaiIn as they smiled at the camera.

For unversed, the Bride and Prejudice actor’s father died in 2017, and her posts on Instagram often feature her parents.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt is a vision in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's creation

Alia Bhatt is a vision in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's creation
Ali Fazal reacts to Indian media’s criticism of his role in ‘Death on the Nile’

Ali Fazal reacts to Indian media’s criticism of his role in ‘Death on the Nile’
Check out Atif Aslam's loving yet hilarious note for son’s second birthday

Check out Atif Aslam's loving yet hilarious note for son’s second birthday
Sara Ali Khan gushes over Dhanush: ‘most supportive friend’

Sara Ali Khan gushes over Dhanush: ‘most supportive friend’
Deepika Padukone sports casual look when out for dubbing session

Deepika Padukone sports casual look when out for dubbing session

Sara Ali Khan says she, mom Amrita Singh do not discuss marriage

Sara Ali Khan says she, mom Amrita Singh do not discuss marriage
Sara Ali Khan says Ananya Panday was her junior in school

Sara Ali Khan says Ananya Panday was her junior in school
Ranveer Singh's upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi

Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot

Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot
Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber songs with friends: Watch

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber songs with friends: Watch
Sara Ali Khan reveals the ‘most rude comment’ she ever received

Sara Ali Khan reveals the ‘most rude comment’ she ever received

Script of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ is in the process, confirms the writer

Script of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ is in the process, confirms the writer

Latest

view all