 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Sushmita Sen finds ‘peace’ after split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen shared her first social media post following her split with longtime boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The former Miss Universe turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photo with a cryptic note.

She wrote “#peace is beautiful!!!” followed by a heart emoji.

The Biwi No.1 actor further said, “I love you guys…beyond!!! #yourstruly night night.”

Hours before her latest post, Sushmita confirmed her break up with beau Rohman.

Sharing a loved-up throwback photo with the former boyfriend, she said “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains.”

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened.

