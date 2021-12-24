Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot

— Instagram/@mirzasaniar.

Sania Mirza, who not only is a tennis ace but an Instagram star as well, took to the photo-and-video-sharing platform on Friday and shared an adorable picture with her three-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

The 35-year-old athlete took to her official Instagram page and shared a picture holding hands with her son. She captioned the picture: “My baby you got so big so fast,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji and the word "MashaAllah."

In the picture, Sania could be seen wearing a long pastel-coloured dress, while she wore her hair in a ponytail.

In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by wearing a wristwatch and applying smokey-eye makeup.

The picture of the mother-son duo garnered thousands of compliments and people expressed their affection under the post.

Take a look at some of the comments.

"Masha Allah cute boy," a user commented.

"Beautiful family," another commentator wrote.

"MashaAllah, mom and baby both are so cute and pretty," a third admirer chimed in.