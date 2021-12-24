Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot

Friday Dec 24, 2021
Sania Mirza, who not only is a tennis ace but an Instagram star as well, took to the photo-and-video-sharing platform on Friday and shared an adorable picture with her three-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza-Malik.
The 35-year-old athlete took to her official Instagram page and shared a picture holding hands with her son. She captioned the picture: “My baby you got so big so fast,” followed by a heart-eyed emoji and the word "MashaAllah."
In the picture, Sania could be seen wearing a long pastel-coloured dress, while she wore her hair in a ponytail.
In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by wearing a wristwatch and applying smokey-eye makeup.
The picture of the mother-son duo garnered thousands of compliments and people expressed their affection under the post.
Take a look at some of the comments.
"Masha Allah cute boy," a user commented.
"Beautiful family," another commentator wrote.
"MashaAllah, mom and baby both are so cute and pretty," a third admirer chimed in.