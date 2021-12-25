 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Amina Amir

Islamabad reports first case of Omicron strain: sources

By
Amina Amir

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

A medical practitioner in Pakistan testing in the hospital lab.Photo:Reuters
A medical practitioner in Pakistan testing in the hospital lab.Photo:Reuters
  • Islamabad has confirmed first case of Omicron.
  • Sources say that patient has no international travel history.
  • Condition of patient is out of danger, say NIH sources.

Islamabad has reported the first case of the new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, sources in the National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Saturday.

According to the sources, the patient has no international travel history; nonetheless, the patient recently travelled to Karachi.

Related items

The patient reportedly is in good health and has only minor symptoms. Contact tracing is currently being done to detect more cases, the sources added.

It is pertinent to note that six more Omicron cases were reported in Karachi yesterday taking the total number of infections in the city to eight.

According to the reports, the suspected patients have a travel history.

Four of them came from South Africa, where the Omicron variation was first detected, while two others came from the United Kingdom.

They stated that the suspected patients' samples had been sent to a private hospital for confirmation and that the patients had been moved to a quarantine centre.

More From Pakistan:

Christmas celebrations underway across Pakistan

Christmas celebrations underway across Pakistan
‘A very Happy Christmas’: PM Imran Khan felicitates Pakistani Christians

‘A very Happy Christmas’: PM Imran Khan felicitates Pakistani Christians
'Something major' going to happen soon, predicts PML-N leader

'Something major' going to happen soon, predicts PML-N leader
No one should try to put us under pressure over EVMs: ECP

No one should try to put us under pressure over EVMs: ECP
Nation observes 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

Nation observes 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam
Judicial Commission to discuss Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to Supreme Court on Jan 6

Judicial Commission to discuss Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to Supreme Court on Jan 6
4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP
HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

'Soldiers still getting martyred': Rabbani demands clarity over govt-TTP deal

'Soldiers still getting martyred': Rabbani demands clarity over govt-TTP deal
Karachi: Teenage girl found after seven days of disappearance

Karachi: Teenage girl found after seven days of disappearance

'Big moment': PM Imran Khan on Rs100bn approvals in 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative

'Big moment': PM Imran Khan on Rs100bn approvals in 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative
PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KP LG polls: Fawad

PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KP LG polls: Fawad

Latest

view all