Islamabad reports first case of Omicron strain: sources

Islamabad has reported the first case of the new COVID-19 strain, Omicron, sources in the National Institute of Health (NIH) said on Saturday.

According to the sources, the patient has no international travel history; nonetheless, the patient recently travelled to Karachi.

The patient reportedly is in good health and has only minor symptoms. Contact tracing is currently being done to detect more cases, the sources added.

It is pertinent to note that six more Omicron cases were reported in Karachi yesterday taking the total number of infections in the city to eight.

According to the reports, the suspected patients have a travel history.

Four of them came from South Africa, where the Omicron variation was first detected, while two others came from the United Kingdom.

They stated that the suspected patients' samples had been sent to a private hospital for confirmation and that the patients had been moved to a quarantine centre.