 
sports
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

— Instagram/@mirzasaniar.
— Instagram/@mirzasaniar.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has once again shared a hilarious reel on her official Instagram.

The couple is famous for sharing entertaining videos and their fans can’t get enough of them.

In the recent Instagram reel, Shoaib could be seen saying, “main teray naal pyar nahi karda” (I don’t love you).

Sania responded to him with a Bollywood song “Tera Ghata” by Gajendra Verma and captioned the video with "your loss buddy" along with a laughing emoji. 

Besides her popularity as a tennis star, Sania is well-known for her funny reels. The power duo keeps their followers hooked with their cute, yet hilarious videos.

The video gained thousands of views and comments in just a few hours. 


More From Sports:

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli seeks to conquer final frontier in South Africa

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli seeks to conquer final frontier in South Africa
Samosa seller: Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq uz Zaman reveals his experience of racism

Samosa seller: Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq uz Zaman reveals his experience of racism
Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot

Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot
Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket

Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket
WATCH: Waqar Younis grooves to 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a wedding

WATCH: Waqar Younis grooves to 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a wedding
Health update: Test batter Abid Ali starts rehab after angioplasty

Health update: Test batter Abid Ali starts rehab after angioplasty
Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son

Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son
BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan

BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan
Pele discharged from hospital

Pele discharged from hospital
Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph

Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph
PCB probing hotel fiasco of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists

PCB probing hotel fiasco of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists

Greg Chappell hopes to see full-strength Australian team visit Pakistan next year

Greg Chappell hopes to see full-strength Australian team visit Pakistan next year

Latest

view all