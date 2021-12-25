Watch: Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video

— Instagram/@mirzasaniar.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has once again shared a hilarious reel on her official Instagram.

The couple is famous for sharing entertaining videos and their fans can’t get enough of them.

In the recent Instagram reel, Shoaib could be seen saying, “main teray naal pyar nahi karda” (I don’t love you).

Sania responded to him with a Bollywood song “Tera Ghata” by Gajendra Verma and captioned the video with "your loss buddy" along with a laughing emoji.

Besides her popularity as a tennis star, Sania is well-known for her funny reels. The power duo keeps their followers hooked with their cute, yet hilarious videos.



The video gained thousands of views and comments in just a few hours.



