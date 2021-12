Shoaib Malik wakes up Sania Mirza. — Instagram

Power couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are avid social media users and they intermittently upload fun content to keep their fans engaged.

This time, Shoaib and Sania have teamed up to show their fans how a husband wakes up his wife after 11 days and by comparison, after 11 years of marriage.

In the first part, Shoaib wakes Sania up with a lot of love and treats her to a hot drink.

In the next part, he can be seen jumping on the bed and screaming to wake her up.