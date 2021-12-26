 
Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. -- File photo
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar late Saturday announced the demise of his mother.

The former pacer's mother was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated, however, she could not survive, according to Geo News.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar said: "My mother, my everything, with the will of Allah taala, has left for heavenly abode."

The funeral prayers will be held in Islamabad's sector H-8, the pacer said.

Akhtar is regarded as one of the fastest and fiercest bowlers in international cricket, as he possesses the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket -- 161 kph against New Zealand in 2002.

The former cricketer has represented Pakistan in 224 international matches -- 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is.

