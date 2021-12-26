U19 Asia Cup: Zartaj Gul all praises for Shehzad's heroics after Pakistan beat rivals India

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has offered her congratulations to the Pakistani team for defeating India in the U19 Asia Cup.

Taking to the microblogging website, the minister made a special mention of Muhammed Shehzad, who won the Man of the Match award. "Muhammed Shehzad, who belongs to Dera Ghazi Khan, showcased the best game - an opportunity for the Dera people to take pride in," wrote Gul.

Zartaj Gul also belongs to Dera Ghazi Khan and she was elected as member of the National Assembly in the 2018 general elections from the constituency of NA-191, DG Khan III.

The U19 Asia Cup is being held in Dubai. After beating India by two wickets, Pakistan have climbed to the top of the points table in Group A while Bangladesh rules Group B.

Pakistan's young stars Muhammad Shehzad and Zeeshan Zameer's heroics led their team to a two-wicket victory against India in the group stage of the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Under-19s Asia Cup.

When put to bat, Pakistan's Shehzad performed exceptionally well, hitting 82 runs off 105 balls, including four 4s and five 6s.