WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting

Indian tennis star and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik's wife Sania Mirza has once again won Instagram with her excellent entertaining skills by posting a new reel on the photos and video sharing social platform.

Besides her popularity as a star player, Sania Mirza is also known for her active Instagram account where she keeps fans engaged with her funny videos and trendy pictures.

Her latest Instagram video opens with Sania lip-syncing a famous Kareena Kapoor dialogue from 'Jab We Met' where she asks a man if he charges anything for whatever he is saying or it is a free of cost "gyan" (knowledge) [that he is spreading].

The audio follows with the man's response, saying that "it is for free" but there comes a counter statement from Kareena where she says "good [that it is for free] because she doesn't have any "chillar" [loose change]."

The video concludes with Sania lip-syncing "Look! [...] shut up and mind your own business,".

Sania has captioned the video as her response "to all the unasked [...] muft ki advice (free advice) and opinions on social media."

The video gained thousands of views and comments in just a few hours.

Earlier, Sania shared another video with Shoaib, who could be seen saying, “main teray naal pyar nahi karda” (I don’t love you).

Sania responded to him with a Bollywood song “Tera Ghata” by Gajendra Verma and captioned the video with "your loss buddy" along with a laughing emoji.

The power duo keeps their followers hooked with their cute, yet hilarious videos.