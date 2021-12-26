 
sports
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice she's been getting

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

WATCH: Sania Mirza has an answer for all the free advice shes been getting

Indian tennis star and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik's wife Sania Mirza has once again won Instagram with her excellent entertaining skills by posting a new reel on the photos and video sharing social platform.

Besides her popularity as a star player, Sania Mirza is also known for her active Instagram account where she keeps fans engaged with her funny videos and trendy pictures. 

Her latest Instagram video opens with Sania lip-syncing a famous Kareena Kapoor dialogue from 'Jab We Met' where she asks a man if he charges anything for whatever he is saying or it is a free of cost "gyan" (knowledge) [that he is spreading].

The audio follows with the man's response, saying that "it is for free" but there comes a counter statement from Kareena where she says "good [that it is for free] because she doesn't have any "chillar" [loose change]." 

The video concludes with Sania lip-syncing "Look! [...] shut up and mind your own business,".

Sania has captioned the video as her response "to all the unasked [...] muft ki advice (free advice) and opinions on social media." 

The video gained thousands of views and comments in just a few hours. 

Earlier, Sania shared another video with Shoaib, who could be seen saying, “main teray naal pyar nahi karda” (I don’t love you).

Sania responded to him with a Bollywood song “Tera Ghata” by Gajendra Verma and captioned the video with "your loss buddy" along with a laughing emoji. 

The power duo keeps their followers hooked with their cute, yet hilarious videos.

More From Sports:

'Well done boys': Babar Azam lauds U19 squad for victory against India in Asia Cup

'Well done boys': Babar Azam lauds U19 squad for victory against India in Asia Cup
U19 Asia Cup: Zartaj Gul all praises for Shehzad's heroics after Pakistan beat rivals India

U19 Asia Cup: Zartaj Gul all praises for Shehzad's heroics after Pakistan beat rivals India
Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away

Shoaib Akhtar's mother passes away
Shoaib Malik tells fans how he wakes up Sania Mirza after 11 years of marriage

Shoaib Malik tells fans how he wakes up Sania Mirza after 11 years of marriage
U19 Asia Cup: Zeeshan Zameer successfully executes 'plan' against India

U19 Asia Cup: Zeeshan Zameer successfully executes 'plan' against India
U-19 Asia Cup: Shehzad, Zameer's heroics lead Pakistan to victory against India

U-19 Asia Cup: Shehzad, Zameer's heroics lead Pakistan to victory against India
WATCH: Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video

WATCH: Sania Mirza entertains fans with hilarious new video
How does Sania Mirza react to people giving her advice?

How does Sania Mirza react to people giving her advice?
Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli seeks to conquer final frontier in South Africa

Ind vs SA: Virat Kohli seeks to conquer final frontier in South Africa
Samosa seller: Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq uz Zaman reveals his experience of racism

Samosa seller: Former Pakistan cricketer Atiq uz Zaman reveals his experience of racism
Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot

Sania Mirza showers love on son Izhaan in new Instagram snapshot
Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket

Indian spin hero Harbhajan Singh retires from cricket

Latest

view all