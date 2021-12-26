Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas

Christians all over the world celebrated the joyous event of Christmas on Friday (Dec. 25). Renowned figures and showbiz stars also joined in the festive spirit and send heartiest wishes to the Christian community via their social media.

On Twitter and Instagram, several Pakistani celebrities shared glimpses of their Christmas décor and wrote adorable messages for their Christian fans and followers.

TV actors including Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ushna Shah, Adnan Siddique, singer Aima Biag and other shared heart-warming Christmas messages on their social media accounts.

VJ Anoushay Ashraf, actor Junaid Khan and sports personality Shoaib Akhtar also shared Christmas greeting message for their fans.



