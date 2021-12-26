 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas
Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas 

Christians all over the world celebrated the joyous event of Christmas on Friday (Dec. 25). Renowned figures and showbiz stars also joined in the festive spirit and send heartiest wishes to the Christian community via their social media.

On Twitter and Instagram, several Pakistani celebrities shared glimpses of their Christmas décor and wrote adorable messages for their Christian fans and followers.

TV actors including Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ushna Shah, Adnan Siddique, singer Aima Biag and other shared heart-warming Christmas messages on their social media accounts.

VJ Anoushay Ashraf, actor Junaid Khan and sports personality Shoaib Akhtar also shared Christmas greeting message for their fans.

Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas
Pakistani celebrities send love & wishes on Christmas


More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan’s father updates on the actor’s health condition amid snake bite

Salman Khan’s father updates on the actor’s health condition amid snake bite

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu says Deepika Padukone's style impressed her

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu says Deepika Padukone's style impressed her
Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam and more spotted at Mir Shakil Rehman's daughter wedding

Humayun Saeed, Aijaz Aslam and more spotted at Mir Shakil Rehman's daughter wedding
Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan bitten by snake at his Panvel farmhouse
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya expecting baby number 2! See Photos
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop picture-perfect Christmas snap: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas drop picture-perfect Christmas snap: See Photo
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Christmas together
Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Katrina Kaif hits 60 million followers on Instagram

Yasir Hussain’s Christmas wish features adorable video of baby Kabir

Yasir Hussain’s Christmas wish features adorable video of baby Kabir
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur & Jeh arrive at Kapoor family X-mas lunch

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Taimur & Jeh arrive at Kapoor family X-mas lunch
Aamir Khan celebrates Christmas with daughter Ira Khan, her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan celebrates Christmas with daughter Ira Khan, her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare
Sanam Saeed, Syra Yousuf speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy

Sanam Saeed, Syra Yousuf speak up against bakeries’ discrimination controversy

Latest

view all