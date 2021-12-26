'Big complex endeavour': Cricket Australia chief talks about Pakistan tour

Nick Hockley — Cricket Australia

The Chief Executive of Cricket Australia (CA) Nick Hockley on Sunday spoke about Australia's tour to Pakistan in 2022 and termed it a "big complex endeavour." He, however, said that the board is working "with all the stakeholders to make the tour possible."

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Hockley said: "We just had a team go over to Pakistan to do a recce."

"We're working closely with the PCB, working with all the authorities to make sure that those plans are set. It's a really big complex endeavour. We’re very committed to touring," he added.

He went on to say that since it will be the "first time in many, many years" that his team will be touring Pakistan, the board is currently going through the post reports of that.

"But it's absolutely our intention to tour as long as it's safe to do so."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on 8 November announced details of Australia’s first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

The PCB has already revealed the schedule of Australia's tour of Pakistan.

3-7 Mar – 1st Test, Karachi

12-16 Mar – 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

21-25 Mar – 3rd Test, Lahore

29 Mar – 1st ODI, Lahore

31 Mar – 2nd ODI, Lahore

2 Apr – 3rd ODI, Lahore

5 Apr – only T20I, Lahore