Disha Patani laughs and grooves with Sidharth Malhotra: Watch

Monday Dec 27 2021
Monday Dec 27, 2021

Disha Patani and Sidharth Malhotra mesmerised fans as they shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of their new film.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Disha posted a video, showing her and Sidharth Malhotra singing along to the lines, "Who is sexy? I am sexy."

In the clip, the two film stars can be seen laughing and grooving to the upbeat track. The actress captioned the video: “And it's a wrap.” 

Disha also used the hashtag of the name of the film Yodha and tagged Sidharth in the caption. 

The fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on the two actors.

Sidharth Malhotra also posted the same video and stated, “And it's a wrap for our Lady Yodha. Thanks,” tagging Disha Patani and confirming that she had wrapped the shoot for her role in the film.

Disha Patani previously revealed that she's going to be a part of Yodha. She shared a poster of the film with her name on social media and wrote, “Super glad to join this action-packed journey! I'm ready for take-off, guys, let's go."

