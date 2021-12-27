Supreme Court orders removal of Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab

 
The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab, Geo News reported Monday.

The apex court's order came after heated arguments during the hearing of the Gutter Baghicha case.

During the hearing, an angry Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed instructed the Sindh chief minister to appoint an "impartial and competent" person in place of Murtaza Wahab.

Murtaza Wahab is not competent enough to serve on the post of Karachi administrator, the court observed.

"Get out," the CJP told Murtaza Wahab, asking him to leave the court room.

"You are doing politics here," the CJP remarked as he expressed annoyance at Murtaza Wahab.

More to follow...

