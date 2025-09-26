 
PM gives befitting response to Indian reporter

"We [Pakistan] are defeating you [India] in cross-border terrorism,” says PM ahead of UNGA speech

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responds to Indian journalists at United Nations headquarters in New York City, US, September 26, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News
  • Tensions remain high between nuclear neighbours.
  • PM responds to reporter in a strong tone.
  • PM condemns terrorism in UNGA speech.

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday gave a befitting response to an Indian journalist on cross-border terrorism.

Upon his arrival at the United Nations to address the General Assembly session, the reporter asked when the premier would put an end to cross-border terrorism.

“We [Pakistan] are defeating you [India] in cross-border terrorism,” the prime minister responded in a strong tone.

Tensions between the nations have remained high since May this year, when they went to war after India launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. India blames Pakistan for the attack, a charge that Islamabad has vehemently denied.

Tensions also played out on the cricket field recently when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav twice refused to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, during the Asia Cup.

The prime minister, in his speech at the UNGA, said that in May, "my country confronted unprovoked aggression from our eastern front. The enemy came shrouded in arrogance; we sent them back in humiliation, delivering a bloody nose".

He added, “Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. For over two decades, Pakistan has been at the front line of global counter-terrorism efforts.”

PM Shehbaz, while speaking to the media after his speech, said that US President Donald Trump had played a pivotal role in bringing an end to the war between Pakistan and India.

He expressed gratitude to the American president for his role in ensuring peace in the region. The prime minister added that his meeting with President Trump took place in a cordial atmosphere.

He further said that Pakistan was defeating India’s cross-border terrorism.

