Asif clarifies US has made no demands after improvement in bilateral ties

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday clarified that the United States has made no demands on Pakistan following the recent positive shift in bilateral relations.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", Asif stated that the circumstances emerging from the war had brought a "positive turn" in Pakistan-US relations.

He emphasised that Pakistan would carefully assess any potential requests from Washington. "If any demand does come, we will take a decision keeping in view our national interest," he added.

His statement came a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir met the US President at the Oval Office, where the premier expressed his “deep admiration” for Donald Trump, describing him as a "man of peace" engaged in sincere efforts to end conflicts around the world.

The two leaders also discussed regional security, including counter-terrorism cooperation. PM Shehbaz thanked President Trump for his public endorsement of Pakistan's role in counter-terrorism and stressed the need to further enhance cooperation in security and intelligence.

In images released from the White House, PM Shehbaz, COAS Munir, and President Trump were seen engaged in cordial discussions. During the meeting, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance were also present.

During his speech at the 80th United Nations General Assembly today, the premier specially praised Trump's peace efforts after he brokered a ceasefire between Pakistan and India following a four-day fight in May.

In his address, the premier noted that Trump’s efforts for peace helped avert a more threatening war in South Asia. Had he not intervened timely and decisively, the consequences of a full-fledged war would have been catastrophic.

He also confirmed that Islamabad nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in "recognition of Trump’s wonderful and outstanding contribution to promoting peace in our part of the world."

US-Pakistan ties have warmed in recent months under Trump after Washington had for years viewed Pakistan's rival India as a counter to China's influence in Asia.

Since then, Islamabad and Washington have been engaged with each other in high-level interactions between both civil and military leadership and have also finalised a much-hyped trade deal, reflecting improving relations between the two countries.

The United States and Pakistan announced a trade deal on July 31, with a 19% tariff rate imposed by Washington, while a trade deal with India is yet to be reached.