US envoy reinforces economic, security ties during Karachi visit

US Charge d' Affaires Natalie Baker meets Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at CM House Karachi, during her three-day long visit to Karachi from Sept 23-26, 2025, — US Embassy

US Charge d Affaires Natalie Baker underscored Washington’s commitment to expanding economic and security cooperation with Pakistan during her recent visit to Karachi.

Baker was in the city from September 23–26, where she met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Kamran Tessori to discuss bilateral trade, investment opportunities, and ongoing flood recovery efforts, including the positive impact of recent US contributions, according to a statement issued by the US embassy on Friday.

She also engaged with Karachi’s business community and representatives of the Reko Diq mining project. Discussions explored expanding commercial ties in technology, energy, critical minerals, manufacturing, textiles, packaging, and the port sector.

Baker joined senior leaders of the Pakistan Navy to welcome the USS Wayne E Meyer (DDG 108), an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, to Karachi port. The visit highlighted cooperation between the US and Pakistan navies and underscored their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.

“Strengthening our commercial partnership with Pakistan benefits both our peoples and fosters shared prosperity,” Baker said. “The United States is committed to supporting Pakistan’s success through trade, investment, and innovation. Together, we can ensure the next chapter of our partnership is one of mutual growth and opportunity.”

Baker noted that more than 80 American companies have invested in Pakistan, directly employing 120,000 Pakistani workers and indirectly supporting one million more. She stressed that enhanced cooperation would help Pakistani businesses grow while also creating opportunities for US firms.

Her engagements in Karachi reflected Washington’s enduring dedication to advancing the US–Pakistan relationship through practical collaboration in trade, bilateral investment, and security, read the statement.