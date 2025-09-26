 
12 of a family killed, three injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

Ill-fated family were nomads travelling to DI Khan to settle for winter when incident took place, say police

Saeedullah Marwat
September 26, 2025

A fallen mini-truck seen at the site of accident on September 26, 2025. — Reporter
DI KHAN: Twelve members of a nomad family were killed and three others injured in a tragic road accident on Dana Sar Road of Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accident occurred at Dana Sar when a mini-truck carrying the family from Khanuzai, Balochistan, plunged into a deep ravine after its brakes reportedly failed.

The ill-fated family was travelling to DI Khan to settle for the winter when the incident took place.

Police confirmed that the deceased included women, children, and three men. The three injured were given first aid at the scene before being shifted to hospital for further treatment.

Local residents also took part in the rescue efforts alongside police and emergency responders.

Fatal accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads, particularly in many rural and mountainous areas, are in poor condition.

In May, five policemen including Assistant Director Zakir Awan and IG's Reader Ali Bukhari died in a horrific accident after their car fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Dhirkot tehsil.

The incident took place in Lasdana, a tourist destination in AJK's Bagh district, in which five cops lost their lives. Policemen Fahim, SHO Naveed and Inspector Yasir Kiani were also among the deceased, according to Bagh deputy commissioner.

